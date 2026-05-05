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Bessent Urges China To Join Hormuz Op

Bessent Urges China To Join Hormuz Op


2026-05-05 01:42:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday called on China to support Washington in its efforts to secure the Starit of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

"We are reopening it [the strait], so I would urge the Chinese to join us in supporting this international operation," Bessent told Fox News, while also claiming that Beijing buys 90% of Iranian oil. Still, the secretary added that the relationship between the US and China has had "great stability."

He went on to champion US President Donald Trump's strategy, saying that the American control of the critical waterway is now "absolute."

His comments come before Trump is scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, on May 14.

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