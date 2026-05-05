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President Ilham Aliyev Hosts Working Dinner In Honor Of President Of The Italian Council Of Ministers

President Ilham Aliyev Hosts Working Dinner In Honor Of President Of The Italian Council Of Ministers


2026-05-05 01:42:12
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On May 4, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hosted a working dinner in honor of President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic Giorgia Meloni.

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