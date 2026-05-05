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Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With President Of Council Of Ministers Of Italy Published On His Social Media
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Footage of the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, has been published on his social media pages.
AzerNEWS presents the post:
"The friendship between Azerbaijan and Italy will continue with confidence from now on."
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