Chenkai Chi
- Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Educational Studies, University of Windsor
Chenkai Chi obtained his Doctoral Degree in educational studies at the Faculty of Education, University of Windsor. He is currently a Post-Doctoral fellow and sessional instructor at the University of Windsor. His PhD supervisor is Dr. Shijing Xu. He was awarded SSHRC Doctoral Fellowship and Ontario Graduate Scholarship. His research interests include teacher education and professional development, mathematics and literacy education with cross-cultural perspectives, West-East Reciprocal Learning, curriculum integration, and English as Second Language Acquisition. He worked as a research assistant in Xu and Connelly's SSHRC Partnership Grant Project from 2016-2022 and in Xu's Canada Research Chair Program from 2019-now. He is a Reseach Associate at Western University in Sirek and Sefton's SSHRC Project. He received his Master's Degree from the University of Windsor, where he worked with Dr. Sefton to integrate arts into English language learners' English learning.Experience
- 2025–present Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Windsor
- 2025 University of Windsor, PhD in Education
- 2026 SSHRC Connection Role: Co-Applicant Funding Source: Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada
SSHRC Doctoral Fellowship, Ontario Graduate Scholarship, Mitacs Globalink Fellow
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