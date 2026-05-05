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Jaimie Northam

Jaimie Northam


2026-05-05 01:41:03
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Clinical Child Psychology, Western Sydney University
Profile Articles

Dr Northam is an academic at the University of Western Sydney and a clinical psychologist with a focus on child and adolescent mental health. She is the the Director of the Child Development Clinic, a specialist research and treatment clinic for children and families aged 3 - 16 years. Here they conduct assessments (Autism Spectrum, ADHD, Learning) and evidence-based treatments, and work with the local community to find innovative ways to support diverse families.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Clinical Child Psychology, Western Sydney University
Education
  • 2020 University of Sydney, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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