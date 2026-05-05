Jaimie Northam
- Lecturer in Clinical Child Psychology, Western Sydney University
Dr Northam is an academic at the University of Western Sydney and a clinical psychologist with a focus on child and adolescent mental health. She is the the Director of the Child Development Clinic, a specialist research and treatment clinic for children and families aged 3 - 16 years. Here they conduct assessments (Autism Spectrum, ADHD, Learning) and evidence-based treatments, and work with the local community to find innovative ways to support diverse families.Experience
- –present Lecturer in Clinical Child Psychology, Western Sydney University
- 2020 University of Sydney, PhD
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