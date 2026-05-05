MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Southampton Blinds Shop, Final Touch Blinds & Shutters, Named Best Independent Showroom at BBSA Awards 2026 Final Touch Blinds & Shutters named Best Independent Showroom at the BBSA Awards 2026, reflecting evaluated industry standards in showroom design, product presentation, and customer experience.

May 04, 2026 10:33 AM EDT | Source: GetFeatured

Southampton, Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Final Touch Blinds & Shutters has been named Best Independent Showroom at the BBSA Awards 2026, following the official announcement of this year's winners. The recognition reflects assessed criteria across showroom design, product presentation, and overall customer experience, placing the company among independent operators meeting established industry benchmarks.

The award highlights the growing role of showroom environments in how customers evaluate window solutions. As systems become more advanced and integrated, physical spaces are increasingly used to reduce uncertainty prior to purchase. By allowing direct interaction with products, showrooms provide a setting where customers can better understand functionality, materials, and design compatibility within real interior contexts.

This model is particularly relevant across residential projects, renovation planning, and commercial specification, where decision-making depends on both technical understanding and visual alignment. Showrooms that present working systems under realistic conditions offer a clear reference point for assessing performance and integration, supporting more informed, practical choices. The recognition reflects how these environments contribute to that process.

The award also aligns with broader shifts in the sector, where demand for design-led and motorised blind systems continues to increase. Advances in automation and evolving design expectations are influencing how products are selected, with greater emphasis placed on usability and how solutions integrate within a space. As a result, customers are increasingly seeking environments where these systems can be experienced directly rather than assessed through catalogues or specifications alone.

In response to this shift, the Hampshire-based showroom operated by Final Touch Blinds & Shutters has been designed to present fully motorised blind systems, integrated lighting, and concealed installations within a practical, real-world setting. The space enables homeowners, architects, and interior designers to assess applications in real-world conditions.

Director Adam Carter said: "We've always focused on doing things properly, from the products we use to how we install them. The showroom was designed to show what's possible when everything is thought through, so to be recognised at a national level is a great result for the team."

Recognition at the BBSA Awards 2026 reinforces the importance of showroom-led engagement in connecting product capability with customer requirements. It signals alignment with evolving industry standards, where innovation and quality are reflected in how effectively solutions are demonstrated and understood.

Looking ahead, Final Touch Blinds & Shutters remains focused on maintaining the showroom standards recognised by the award.

About Final Touch Blinds & Shutters

Final Touch Blinds & Shutters is a Hampshire-based company focused on the supply and installation of blinds and shutter systems. The company operates a showroom that presents a range of window solutions in practical settings for residential and commercial applications.

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Name

Final Touch Blinds & Shutters

Contact name

Adam Carter

Contact phone

01489 29 00 59

Contact address

Alpha House, Duncan Road, Park Gate

City

Southampton

State

Hampshire

Zip

SO31 1ZS

Country

UK

Url



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Source: GetFeatured