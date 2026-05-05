MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. to Present at The Market Movers Investor Summit

May 04, 2026 11:30 AM EDT | Source: The Money Channel NYC

Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROLTM, a patented resveratrol-based platform, announced today that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday May 5, 2026. The presentation will take place at 09:00 AM ET at the historic Bank of New York. Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO, will be giving the presentation.

The Market Movers Investor Summit is a premier, high-access event on Wall Street. The Inaugural program features fireside chats with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, in addition to company presentations and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event Details:

Summit Dates: May 5, 2026 Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 09:00 AM ET Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

Request an invitation to attend at .

Summary of Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit begins on May 4th with a kickoff party at the legendary Delmonico's, followed by a full day of programming on May 5th. The summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers, and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations, exclusive fireside chats and keynote sessions, a pop-up lunch from the legendary Katz Delicatessen and a surprise musical guest.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its NugeviaTM product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROLTM, Jupiter's proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated improved bioavailability in clinical studies. The Company's prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson's disease, including indications such as Alzheimer's Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich's Ataxia, and MELAS.

About Market Movers

Market Movers is a next-generation investor conference designed for people responsible for capital, growth, and strategic outcomes. Hosted on Wall Street inside the original Bank of New York, the event brings together public & company leaders, investors, real estate principals, founders, and operators for a focused, high-access experience. The emphasis is on meaningful conversations, real connections, and perspectives that extend beyond a single market or asset class.

To learn more about the Market Movers Investor Summit, visit:id="contactInfo">

For further information on Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Christer Rosén

(561) 406-6154

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Source: The Money Channel NYC