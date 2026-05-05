MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Akwaaba Mining Announces Successful Renewal of Prospecting License

May 04, 2026 12:02 PM EDT | Source: Akwaaba Mining Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Akwaaba Mining Ltd. (TSXV: AML) (" Akwaaba " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the successful renewal of its prospecting license for the Kunsu project located in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region of Ghana, granted by the Minerals Commission of Ghana.

The renewed license for a period of 3 years until April 28, 2029, will allow the Company to continue exploration activities in the area.

The renewal reflects Akwaaba's compliance with all regulatory requirements and underscores the Company's commitment to responsible and sustainable exploration practices.

The prospecting license covers approximately 141km2 one of the largest concessions in the country and is considered highly prospective for gold exploration.

"This renewal is a crucial milestone for the company, enabling us to continue advancing our exploration program and building on the positive results achieved to date while gold prices are achieving records after records," said Allan Green, CEO.

With the license renewal secured, Akwaaba plans to advance drilling programs in line with its strategic objectives.

ABOUT AKWAABA MINING

Akwaaba Mining Ltd. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on advancing greenfields and early stage gold projects.

On behalf of the Board of Akwaaba Mining Ltd.:

"Iyad Jarbou"

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 604.362.7685

Email: ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER CAUTIONARY INFORMATION

This release contains statements that are forward looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings that are available at .

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Source: Akwaaba Mining Ltd.