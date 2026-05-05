MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. Appoints Directors and Interim Officers

May 04, 2026 12:51 PM EDT | Source: Pacific Arc Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. (NEX: PAV.H) (the "Company" or "Pacific Arc") announces that further to its press release dated March 19, 2026, the Company has appointed two new members to its board of directors, Steve Colivas and John Zorbas and has appointed Mark Klein as interim CEO and Corporate Secretary. Both director and officer appointments are effective April 30, 2026.

The Board of directors now constitutes Steve Colivas, John Zorbas and Mark Klein. Mr. Zorbas and Colivas are independent. All directors serve on the Company's audit committee. The Company intends to call an AGM in the next 10 days to be held approximately 45 days after notice is put out.

The officers of the Company now consist of Mark Klein, interim CEO and Corporate Secretary and Stephen Brohman, CFO.

The common shares of the Company were halted on April 15, 2026 for failure to maintain TSXV Exchange requirements of the Company having less than three directors.

Steve Colivas is a seasoned entrepreneur and business executive with more than 30 years of success building, scaling, and investing in private and public companies across multiple industries. Recognized for his expertise in business development, corporate structuring, capital raising, and assembling high-performing executive teams, he has established a reputation for turning vision into measurable growth.

Mr. Colivas is currently Senior Vice President of RocketFrac Services, a Calgary-based oil and gas company specializing in advanced well stimulation technologies utilizing rocket propellant services for the energy sector. He also serves on the company's Board of Directors, contributing strategic leadership and corporate development guidance. Among his notable achievements, Mr. Colivas was the Founder and President of Extreme Health Clubs, where he led the company's expansion over a ten-year period into a 14-location fitness chain generating more than $100 million in annual revenues and employing approximately 1,400 staff. He later successfully sold the business to a private equity firm.

John Zorbas is an entrepreneur with a proven track record in the metals exploration and development industry and the investment banking. He has held senior advisory positions in various facets of business including operations, marketing, sales, strategic planning and structured finance.

Mr. Zorbas has served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Captor Capital Corp. since June 2008. He also serves as URU Metals Ltd. (Captor Capital investment) Chief Executive Officer since June 2014. He was appointed a director of Zeb Nickel Corp a PGE mining and exploration company in November 2021, and a director of Enthusiast Gaming in May 2024. He also served as a director of Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp., the President of MGM Productions Group Inc. a company focused in media and retail investments, Chairman of Management Resource Solutions PLC, as well as Director of both ZorCorp Capital Holdings and Starline Capital Holdings Infrastructure Fund. He served as the Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Monchhichi PLC (former: Mercom Capital PLC) until December 2016. Mr. Zorbas also served as a Director of Stratton Capital Corp. until October 2016. He is a founding shareholder of Asian Coast Development Ltd. Mr. Zorbas holds an Honors Bachelors in Economics from the University of Toronto.

About Pacific Arc Resources Inc.

Pacific Arc is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario incorporated under the BCBCA.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Klein, Director

Email: ...

Tel: (778) 688-7411

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or does not expect", "is expected", anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the financial markets generally, the results of the due diligence investigations to be conducted by the Company, the ability of the Company to hold its annual meeting, or obtain requisite TSXV acceptance and shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipate in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.







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Source: Pacific Arc Resources Ltd.