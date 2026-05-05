MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Argo Gold Appoints Paul Poggione as President

May 04, 2026 4:00 PM EDT | Source: Argo Gold Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) (" Argo " or the " Company ") (the "Company" or "Argo Gold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Poggione as President of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Poggione brings over 25 years of experience in capital markets, strategic marketing, and business leadership to the team.

In his role as President, Mr. Poggione will oversee the Company's corporate development and market expansion strategies as Argo Gold continues to advance its diversified portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Northwestern Ontario, silver-zinc in Northeastern Ontario, and oil production assets in Alberta.

Mr. Poggione has deep expertise in the financial sector and a proven track record of scaling businesses through the Poggione Group. His background, network and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving value for Argo Gold shareholders.

Prior to joining Argo Gold, Mr. Poggione served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor for nearly two decades, holding the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation. He is also the founder of the Poggione Group, a premier digital marketing firm, and host of the Ottawa Business Podcast, where he has become a prominent voice for Canadian entrepreneurship.

"I am excited to join Argo Gold at such a pivotal time," said Paul Poggione. "The Company has built an impressive foundation of gold and silver assets and has expanded its footprint in the energy sector. I look forward to amplifying Argo Gold's market presence and capitalizing on the significant mineral and oil opportunities ahead of us."

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR+ at and on Argo Gold's website at . Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ( ) CSE: ARQ as well as quoted on OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Paul Poggione, President

(416) 786-7860

...

Judy Baker, CEO

(416) 786-7860

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Source: Argo Gold Inc.