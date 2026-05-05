MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TurbineOne Relocates Headquarters to Fairfax County from San Francisco AI-focused defense tech company to establish headquarters, experience center in Chantilly

May 04, 2026 5:07 PM EDT | Source: Fairfax County Economic Development Authority

Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - TurbineOne, a defense technology firm specializing in AI-powered machine learning software solutions, announced today it will relocate its headquarters from San Francisco, California to the Chantilly area of Fairfax County creating 22 new jobs through a $424,000 investment. As part of this relocation, TurbineOne will develop T1 Edgeworks, an innovative, experiential learning center designed to showcase the advanced capabilities and real-world applications of their technology.

"Virginia is a natural home for TurbineOne's next chapter," said Ian Kalin, CEO of TurbineOne. "The Commonwealth is a unique epicenter where the national security mission, technical talent, and operational community come together. As AI becomes central to modern defense, it has to work in conflict, even when communications are denied. Establishing our headquarters here and launching Edgeworks allows us to build and refine these capabilities alongside the people who rely on them most."

Founded in 2021, TurbineOne is relocating its headquarters to Fairfax County, Virginia, as part of its continued growth supporting U.S. national security missions. The company develops artificial intelligence and machine learning software designed to operate in conflict on the frontlines, even without a network connection. Its platform enables military and national security users to find, decide, and act in real time to detect threats from sensor data, coordinate decisions across teams, and orchestrate autonomous or semi-autonomous missions in dynamic environments.

"We are thrilled to welcome TurbineOne to Fairfax County," said Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. "The decision to locate their headquarters in Chantilly reflects the strength of our innovation ecosystem and its support for mission-critical technologies. We are especially excited about T1 Edgeworks, where real-world AI applications will come to life-strengthening innovation and reinforcing Fairfax County's role as a home to purpose-driven companies that advance national security and emerging technologies. We appreciate the Governor's strong partnership with Fairfax County to grow our economy."

Through T1 Edgeworks, a new R&D experience lab in Chantilly, the company will provide an immersive environment for government and defense partners to test, refine, and operationalize edge-based AI capabilities.

"TurbineOne's decision to locate its headquarters in Chantilly is a strong endorsement of our community and its role in supporting innovation advancing national security priorities," said Kathy Smith, Vice Chair of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. "Their work at the intersection of AI and national security aligns perfectly with the strengths of our region, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome TurbineOne to the Sully District."

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) to secure the project for Fairfax County and Virginia.

"We're proud to welcome TurbineOne to Chantilly, a testament to the strategic investments Fairfax County has made over decades to build the most advanced national security and defense technology ecosystem in the nation," said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "We have intentionally cultivated the talent pipelines, infrastructure, and public-private partnerships that companies like TurbineOne need to move fast and operate at the highest level. We look forward to supporting TurbineOne's growth and long-term impact in our community and beyond."

VEDP will support TurbineOne's job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies.

"I am thrilled to welcome TurbineOne to the Commonwealth of Virginia and look forward to watching their progress in the years to come as they work to strengthen our national security," said Governor Abigail Spanberger. "With an unbeatable strategic location, a stable business environment, and access to world class talent, Virginia is the natural destination for any company looking to expand and take their operations to the next level."







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Fairfax County Economic Development Authority

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TurbineOne

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Source: Fairfax County Economic Development Authority