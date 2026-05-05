MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Victory Logistics Expands Technology-Enabled Logistics Solutions Under CEO Tyler Soffiantino as Supply Chains Evolve

May 04, 2026 5:16 PM EDT | Source: Evertise AI PR

Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Victory Logistics, a leading end-to-end logistics provider, today announced the continued expansion of its technology-enabled logistics capabilities to help businesses operate more efficiently as global supply chains evolve under increasing cost pressures, technological disruption, and shifting international trade dynamics.







Figure 1- Victory Logistics Logo

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The expansion focuses on integrating advanced logistics technology, real-time data visibility, and multi-modal optimization strategies into Victory Logistics' end-to-end supply chain solutions. This initiative comes at a time when companies are seeking greater control, transparency, and cost efficiency across both domestic and international logistics operations.

"Supply chains today require a completely different level of visibility and coordination than they did even a few years ago," said Tyler Soffiantino, President and CEO of Victory Logistics. "Businesses need logistics systems that not only execute, but also provide insight, flexibility, and the ability to adapt in real time."







Figure 2- Victory Logistics CEO - Tyler Soffiantino

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Victory Logistics currently supports customers across North America with access to more than 2,000 asset-based units, combined with a growing international freight network. As part of this expansion, the company has strengthened its ability to provide real-time tracking, data-driven routing optimization, and enhanced supply chain visibility, enabling clients to make faster and more informed decisions.

A key component of the company's evolving strategy is its focus on technology-driven efficiency and cost optimization. By leveraging data analytics and integrated logistics systems, Victory Logistics helps businesses identify inefficiencies, optimize transportation modes, and reduce overall logistics costs without compromising performance.

In addition, Victory Logistics continues to expand its capabilities in international shipping and tariff optimization, addressing one of the most pressing challenges in global supply chain management. As tariffs and regulatory complexities impact sourcing and distribution decisions, the company provides clients with strategies to reduce landed costs and improve overall supply chain resilience.

"The companies that are succeeding right now are the ones using logistics as a strategic function, not just an operational one," added Soffiantino. "Technology plays a critical role in making that shift possible."

Victory Logistics' approach combines technology with a partnership-driven model, allowing clients to align logistics strategies with broader business objectives. Rather than offering isolated services, the company works closely with clients to build integrated systems designed for long-term scalability and performance.

As supply chains become more interconnected and data-driven, the role of logistics providers continues to expand. Victory Logistics is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation by delivering solutions that combine operational execution with strategic insight.

Through this continued expansion, Victory Logistics is reinforcing a broader industry shift-one where logistics is no longer just about moving freight, but about enabling smarter, more efficient, and more resilient business operations.

About Victory Logistics

Victory Logistics is a leading end-to-end logistics provider specializing in multi-modal transportation and global supply chain solutions. With access to over 2,000 asset-based units and a growing international freight network, the company delivers integrated logistics strategies designed to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and drive measurable business outcomes.

Victory Logistics offers a full range of services including truckload, intermodal, ocean and air freight, warehousing, and distribution, supported by technology-driven systems and a strong network across domestic and international markets.

Media Contact

Victory Logistics

Tyler Soffiantino

(615) 477-0824

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Source: Evertise AI PR