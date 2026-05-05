Urano And Pegasus Receive Shareholder And Court Approval For Acquisitions By Aero Name Change To Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. Effective May 7, 2026
|"Galen McNamara"
|"Jason Bagg"
|"Christian Timmins"
|Chief Executive Officer,
|Chief Executive Officer,
|Chief Executive Officer,
|Aero Energy Limited
|Urano Energy Corp.
|Pegasus Resources Inc.
Further information on the Company can be found on the Company's website at aeroenergy and at , or by contacting the Company by email at ....
Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, that involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "anticipates", "estimates", "expects", "indicates", "forecast", "intends", "may", "believes", "could", "should", "would", "plans", "proposed", "potential", "will", "target", "approximate", "continue", "might", "possible", "predicts", "projects" and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the timing and completion of the Arrangements; the satisfaction of the conditions to closing, the expected closing date of the Arrangements; the implementation and effective date of the Name Change; the commencement of trading of the common shares under the new name and ticker symbol; the assignment of new CUSIP and ISIN numbers; the anticipated benefits of the Arrangements; the strategic positioning of Aero, Urano and Pegasus following completion of the Arrangements; the ability of the combined entity to successfully integrate the businesses of Aero, Urano and Pegasus; the potential to advance permitting and development of the companies' respective projects; the potential for resource expansion; and the ability of the combined entity to capitalize on expected demand for uranium.
Such statements reflect the current views of Aero, Urano and Pegasus, with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Arrangements are not completed on the timing anticipated or at all; the failure to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Arrangements; the occurrence of any event, change or circumstance that could result in the termination of either the Urano Arrangement or the Pegasus Arrangement; the risk that the expected closing date of the Arrangements is delayed; risks relating to the implementation and timing of the Name Change, including the timing of the TSX-V bulletin and the commencement of trading under the new name and ticker symbol; risks relating to the assignment and effectiveness of new CUSIP and ISIN numbers; the risk that Aero may not realize the anticipated benefits of the Arrangements; risks relating to the integration of Urano and Pegasus with Aero; the ability of Aero, Urano and Pegasus to advance permitting and development of their respective projects; the potential for resource expansion not being realized; volatility in uranium prices and changes in market demand for uranium; general economic, market and business conditions; and the ability of Aero, Urano and Pegasus to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible risks and uncertainties.
With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Aero, Urano and Pegasus have made assumptions regarding, among other things: the satisfaction of the conditions to completion of the Arrangements;the completion of the Arrangements on the expected timeline; the implementation and effectiveness of the Name Change; the commencement of trading of the common shares under the new name and ticker symbol; the assignment and effectiveness of new CUSIP and ISIN numbers; the ability of Aero, Urano and Pegasus to successfully integrate their respective businesses; the ability to advance permitting and development of their respective projects; the potential for resource expansion; future uranium prices and market demand; general economic and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; the ability to obtain equipment, services and qualified personnel in a timely and cost-effective manner; and the ability of Aero, Urano and Pegasus to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals. Although Aero, Urano and Pegasus believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions that may have been considered.
Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide Aero, Urano and Pegasus Shareholders with a more complete perspective on Aero's, Urano's and Pegasus' current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits may be derived therefrom.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Aero, Urano and Pegasus' views as of any subsequent date, and except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, Aero, Urano and Pegasus do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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Source: Aero Energy Limited
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