MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) SuperBuzz Inc. Announces New Board Member and AGM

May 04, 2026 6:00 PM EDT | Source: SuperBuzz Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) (" SuperBuzz " or the " Company ") - following the latest business milestones and the recent announcement of the board restructure, SuperBuzz is happy to announce that Mr. Noam Band will join the board of directors, as an independent director, subject to Exchange acceptance and receiving all the necessary approvals.

Noam Band is an experienced business leader with a strong background in Capital markets (NASDAQ), as CEO, director and Chairman, with focus in corporate growth. Noam specializes in promoting companies before and after IPOs, fundraising, and long-term strategic planning, while also supporting networking and partnership development initiatives.

Band has held executive and advisory roles across technology and software sectors, demonstrating expertise in market expansion and operational leadership. Band holds an MBA in marketing.

This is as part of the company expansion and also as a requirement the exchange compliance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.1, which requires an audit committee comprised of at least three directors, the majority of whom are not officers, employees or control persons of the issuer or any of its Associates or Affiliates. Following the resignation of Sophie Galper-Komet as a director of the Company and as Chair of the Audit Committee, effective March 8, 2026, the current members of the Audit Committee are Nahum Segal and Tsafrir Peles. The Company has commenced the process of identifying and appointing an additional independent director and intends to reconstitute its Audit Committee in compliance with Exchange Policy 3.1 on or before July 24, 2026.

The current members of the board of directors of the Company are as follows: Liran Brenner, Chief Executive Officer and director, who is not independent as an officer of the Company; Yoel Yogev, Chairman and director, who is not independent; Nahum Segal, director, who is independent; and Tsafrir Peles, director, who is independent.

Annoucing of AGM

The Company also announces that the TSX Venture Exchange, on April 24, 2026, placed the Company on a 90-day notice period in respect of deficiencies relating to the Company's annual general meeting and the composition of its Audit Committee. The Company is required to address these deficiencies on or before July 24, 2026 and intends to do so within that period.

The Company has not held an annual general meeting of shareholders since December 10, 2024 and, accordingly, is not currently in compliance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.2, section 4.1. The Company is taking steps to address this deficiency and intends to hold its annual general meeting on or before July 24, 2026.

About SuperBuzz Inc.

SuperBuzz is an AI company specialising in marketing-technology solutions. Its SaaS platform uses natural-language processing and machine learning to automate content-creation, campaign-management and traffic-generation, helping marketers increase engagement and conversion with less manual effort. Additional information in respect of the Company's business is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

For additional information, please contact:

Liran Brenner

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Phone: 972 548167755

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the anticipated timing of the annual general meeting, the appointment of an additional independent director and the reconstitution of the Audit Committee. These statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

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Source: SuperBuzz Inc.