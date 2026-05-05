MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Enablence Technologies Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information; Provides Update on Financing Discussions

May 04, 2026 6:02 PM EDT | Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) (" Enablence " or the " Company "), a leading provider of optical chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, confirms that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information regarding the Company, including any preliminary information, that would account for the recent increase in the price or trading volume of its common shares. Earlier today, Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) temporarily halted trading in the Company's shares pending the dissemination of this news release to ensure a fair and orderly market. Enablence's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ENA".

The Company is aware of recent market volatility and notes that, to its knowledge, there has been no change in its business operations that would reasonably explain the movement in its share price or trading volume.

The Company notes, however, that it is in discussions with its major stakeholders regarding the provision of additional capital to fund the Company's continued growth, and such transaction may involve a combination of financing measures, including debt restructuring initiatives, intended to enhance the Company's capital structure and liquidity. No definitive agreements have been entered into in respect of such transaction, the terms remain subject to further review and negotiation, and such transaction would be subject to applicable regulatory processes and approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange where required. There can be no assurance that the Company will proceed with such transaction or that any particular terms will be agreed to or implemented. The Company does not intend to make any further comment on these discussions unless and until it is appropriate to do so or required by applicable securities laws.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA). The Company designs, manufactures, and sells optical components, primarily in the form of planar Lightwave circuits (PLC), artificial intelligence (AI) and LiDAR technologies on silicon-based chips. Enablence products support a broad range of customers in the multi-billion, datacenter, telecom, automotive, and industrial automation industries. Enablence operates a wafer fab in Fremont, California, with design centers in Asia and North America supported by sales and marketing operations worldwide.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements pertaining to potential recapitalization initiatives, timing and ability to obtain any required regulatory or stock exchange approvals, and the Company's intentions regarding future disclosure. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that no definitive agreements will be reached, that required approvals will not be obtained on the terms or timelines anticipated or at all, and that market or business conditions may change. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ ( ). under Enablence's issuer profile. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For further information, contact:

Todd Haugen

CEO, Enablence Technologies Inc.

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Brian Siegel

CFO, Enablence Technologies Inc.

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Ali Mahdavi

Capital Markets & Investor Relations

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Media and Analysts

Alison Parnell

Hill and Kincaid Marketing & PR

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Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.







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Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.