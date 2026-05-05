Clara Technologies Corp. Announces Grant Of Stock Options
May 04, 2026 6:17 PM EDT | Source: Clara Technologies Corp.
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (the " Company ") announces today that it has granted stock options (the " Options ") to purchase up to 1,750,000 common shares of the Company (the " Shares ") to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.75 per Share. All Options will vest quarterly in equal installments over a period of one (1) year from the grant date.
Gerald Tritt - Director
Clara Technologies Corp.
77 King Street West, Suite 700
Toronto, Ontario
Canada M5K 1G8
(604) 671-4799
...
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
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Source: Clara Technologies Corp.
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