MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Clara Technologies Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

May 04, 2026 6:17 PM EDT | Source: Clara Technologies Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Clara Technologies Corp. (CSE: CLTE) (the " Company ") announces today that it has granted stock options (the " Options ") to purchase up to 1,750,000 common shares of the Company (the " Shares ") to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.75 per Share. All Options will vest quarterly in equal installments over a period of one (1) year from the grant date.

Gerald Tritt - Director

Clara Technologies Corp.

77 King Street West, Suite 700

Toronto, Ontario

Canada M5K 1G8

(604) 671-4799

...

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Source: Clara Technologies Corp.