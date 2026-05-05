MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Boba Provides Corporate Update and Arranges Second $250,000 Private Placement

May 04, 2026 9:22 PM EDT | Source: Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) ("Boba Mint" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate and financial updates.

Second $250,000 Private Placement

Further to the closing of the $250,000 private placement on January 15, 2026, which was led by Andrew Shore, CEO of the Company, the Company is pleased to announce that it is arranging a second non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 2,500,000 common shares and a maximum of 5,000,000 common shares, at an issue price of $0.10 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of a minimum of $250,000 and a maximum of $500,000 (the "Offering").

The Company has received commitments for $250,000 in this financing. As per the policies of the CSE, closing of the minimum amount of $250,000 is expected to be completed within 5 business days.

The Offering may close in one or more tranches, and the gross proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used for general working capital purposes and may also be allocated to supporting additional game development at WERD Studios.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CSE. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Option Grants to Paul Johnson and Mitchell Greenspoon

The Company also announces that further to Paul Johnson and Mitch Greenspoon joining the Company as advisors, and pursuant to their respective agreements, the Company has granted each of them 1,500,000 incentive stock options in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The 3,000,000 options have an exercise price of $0.10 per common share for a period of five years and vest as follows: (i) one third of the options vest immediately; (ii) one third vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant; and (iii) one third vest on the second anniversary of the date of grant. The options are subject to the terms of the stock option plan, the applicable grant agreement and the requirements of the CSE.

Annual and Special Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that it has filed a notice of meeting and record date on SEDAR+ in respect of its proposed annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 25, 2026. The record date has been set at May 20, 2026. At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to consider, among the usual annual resolutions, the proposed change of the corporate name from Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. to WERD Studios Ltd. (which will also result in a change to the trading symbol to WERD), and the approval of the Company's 10% option plan. The Company may include such other matters for consideration by shareholders, which will be detailed in the formal notice of meeting and management information circular that will be sent to shareholders in connection with the meeting.

Board Updates

The Company announces that Brad Cotton has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Andrew Shore is currently the sole director of the Company. The Company is in the process of securing a new directors and officers insurance policy following which Messrs. Johnson and Greenspoon are expected to formally join the Board of Directors, thus bringing the number of directors back to three. The Company thanks Mr. Cotton for his contribution to the Company.

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is a blockchain gaming and digital innovation company that develops and invests, directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary WERD Studios, in consumer apps and blockchain projects that blend advanced technology, gamification, and real-world utility. The company's mission is to build engaging products that people love using every day while creating meaningful, long-term value.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Andrew Shore

+1-647-548-8335

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for this release's adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Boba's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Such statements include those relating to game development and the Company's expectations and plans. Although Boba believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the blockchain sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mobile video game industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Boba to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Boba' Form 2A Listing Statement dated April 19, 2024 which is available on Boba's profile at and on the CSE website at ltd.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

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Source: Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.