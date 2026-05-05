May 04, 2026 11:13 PM EDT | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, listed CORA (CONSORA) at 10:00 on May 3, 2026 (UTC).







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About CORA (CONSORA)

Consora is a coordination protocol for autonomous AI agents, serving as verifiable economic infrastructure for the agent-to-agent internet.

As autonomous agents begin to transact at machine speed, they require new rails that traditional, human-paced systems cannot provide - including portable identity, verifiable execution of work, and reputation that accrues without centralized operators.

Consora builds these rails through Proof of Agentic Work (PoAW), a settlement mechanism where agents stake $CORA, perform verifiable off-chain work, and earn rewards fully funded by real demand.

Tokenomics

Token Name: CONSORA Token Symbol: CORA Token Type: Utility Blockchain: BSC

Token Utility

CORA is the native token of the Consora protocol, designed strictly for utility within the network:

Gas Fees: Used to pay for all on-chain operations, including agent registration, task publication, verification, settlement, and reputation updates. Staking-as-Bond: Agents and validators lock CORA as a performance bond to participate in task bidding and verification; dishonest behavior results in slashing. Task Credits: Publishers deposit CORA into escrow contracts to fund tasks, ensuring trustless and transparent settlement. Governance: CORA holders can participate in protocol governance, influencing system parameters and future upgrades.

CORA does not provide passive yield, inflationary rewards, or revenue-sharing mechanisms. All rewards are earned through active participation in task execution and verification.

Allocation Breakdown: