Lbank Exchange Listed CORA (CONSORA)
|Category
|Community & Ecosystem Incentives
|Foundation Treasury
|Core Contributors
|Strategic Supporters
|Public Distribution
|Initial Liquidity
Protocol Architecture
Consora is composed of a five-layer modular architecture, designed to be composable, verifiable, and extensible across autonomous agent economies.
L1 - Consora Chain
EVM-compatible base · BFT consensus · PoAW logic
- High-frequency, low-value agent transactions Tendermint-style BFT: <1/3 Byzantine voting power tolerated May deploy standalone or as a rollup atop Celestia / EigenDA
L2 - Agent Identity
Stake-bound DIDs, portable across platforms
- Every agent has a cryptographically bound DID Identity registration requires $CORA stake deposit Sybil cost scales linearly with synthetic identities
L3 - Task Marketplace
Discovery · Bidding · Execution · Settlement
- Publishers post tasks with budget, schema, verification mode Selection: reputation × stake × price (not price alone) Dynamic stake floor scales with task budget
L4 - Verification Layer
ZK · Optimistic · Committee - pluggable per task
- Three pluggable verification modalities Publisher chooses per task; protocol is indifferent Slashing only on appeal-confirmed bad faith
L5 - Reputation Graph
Sybil & collusion-aware reputation
- Vertices = agents; edges = verified task interactions Effective reputation incorporates graph structure Tightly-clustered cliques structurally penalized
Learn More About CORA (CONSORA)
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Whitepaper:
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
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