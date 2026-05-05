MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Homeland Announces Amended Investor Relations Agreement with CDMG

May 04, 2026 11:30 PM EDT | Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) (" Homeland " or the " Company ") announces that further to its agreement with Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc. (" CDMG ") dated April 16, 2025 in connection with the provision by CDMG of certain investor relations services to the Company (see news release dated May 20, 2025), the Company has entered into an amended and restated agreement (the " Agreement ") with CDMG which, among other things, clarifies the terms and conditions pursuant to which CDMG shall provide services to the Company under the Agreement and any applicable Work Order (as defined below).

Pursuant to the Agreement, CDMG has agreed to assist the Company with certain investor relations related activities, including communicating with and marketing to potential investors, brokers, shareholders, analysts and media contacts (collectively, the " IR Services ") for a term of four years expiring on April 16, 2029. Under the terms of the Agreement, all IR Services to be provided by CDMG (and the estimated costs payable by the Company in relation thereto) are itemized in individual work orders (each, a " Work Order ") which are subject to approval by the Company prior to the provision of any IR Services to the Company under a particular Work Order. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and CDMG has not and will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. CDMG is arm's length to the Company, and, to the knowledge of the Company, neither CDMG, nor any of its principals, have any present equity interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right to acquire any equity interest of the Company.

In consideration for the IR Services provided to the Company by CDMG which commenced on April 16, 2025 and ended on September 16, 2025, the Company paid CDMG a cash fee of US$114,100 and expended approximately US$1,851,411 in printing, mailing, video production and advertising costs in connection with the provision of such IR Services during the aforementioned period.

Homeland has no present intention to engage CDMG for any future IR Services under this contract.

The Company confirms that it paid FeMax Publishing Consulting Ltd. ("FeMax") a cash fee of EUR77,500 (C$120,318 based on the Bank of Canada's exchange rate at the time of payment) in connection with certain marketing and investor relations services provided by FeMax to the Company (see May 20, 2025 news release). The Company's engagement of FeMax's services ended in March 2026 and the Company has no present intention to engage FeMax for any future services."

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin and Cross Bones uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

For further information, please contact:

Roger Lemaitre

President & Chief Executive Officer

Homeland Uranium Corp.

Tel: 306-713-1401

Email: ...

Investor Relations

Kin Communications Inc.

Tel: 604-684-6730

Email: ...

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Source: Homeland Uranium Corp.