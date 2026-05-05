Bachem Announces Changes To The Corporate Executive Committee

May 05, 2026 1:08 AM EDT | Source: Bachem Holding AG

Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2026) - Bachem Holding AG (SIX: BANB) (“Bachem”) today announced that Torsten Wöhr, Chief Commercial Officer, has decided to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. Until a successor will be appointed, Anne-Kathrin Stoller will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer in addition to her responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective May 25, 2026.

“Torsten Wöhr has made a big contribution to the development and growth of Bachem over many years. During his tenure, he played an important role in building Bachem's oligonucleotide business and in strengthening Bachem's position as a global CMO player in the peptide market,” said Anne-Kathrin Stoller, CEO at Bachem.“I greatly valued our collaboration. Torsten helped shape our commercial organization and customer relationships. We thank him sincerely for his commitment and wish him every success in his future endeavors.”

Kuno Sommer, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bachem, added:“Thanks to her many years of experience as Chief Commercial Officer, Anne will ensure a smooth transition and strong continuity in our customer relationships.”

About Bachem

Bachem is a leading, innovation-driven company specializing in the development and manufacture of peptides and oligonucleotides. The company, which has over 50 years of experience and expertise, provides products for research, clinical development, and commercial application to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide and offers a comprehensive range of services. Bachem operates internationally with its headquarters in Switzerland and sites in Europe, the US and Asia. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

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