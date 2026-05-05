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EU, UK Reaffirm Commitment to Stronger Economic, Security Cooperation
(MENAFN) The European Union and the United Kingdom have reiterated their intention to deepen relations, aiming to deliver practical advantages for businesses and consumers while reinforcing Europe’s overall security, according to reports on Monday.
During a meeting held alongside the European Political Community summit in Armenia, Ursula von der Leyen and Keir Starmer stressed the need for stronger collaboration in response to ongoing geopolitical and economic pressures across the region.
According to a written statement, the talks centered on enhancing practical cooperation between Brussels and London, with particular focus on strengthening economic resilience, encouraging business development, and maintaining stability throughout Europe.
Officials also pointed to the importance of closer alignment between the EU and the UK in tackling shared security challenges, especially in the context of the conflict in Ukraine and wider regional tensions.
The discussions reflected a shared goal of building a more structured and forward-looking partnership ahead of the next EU-UK summit, where additional areas of cooperation are expected to be explored.
During a meeting held alongside the European Political Community summit in Armenia, Ursula von der Leyen and Keir Starmer stressed the need for stronger collaboration in response to ongoing geopolitical and economic pressures across the region.
According to a written statement, the talks centered on enhancing practical cooperation between Brussels and London, with particular focus on strengthening economic resilience, encouraging business development, and maintaining stability throughout Europe.
Officials also pointed to the importance of closer alignment between the EU and the UK in tackling shared security challenges, especially in the context of the conflict in Ukraine and wider regional tensions.
The discussions reflected a shared goal of building a more structured and forward-looking partnership ahead of the next EU-UK summit, where additional areas of cooperation are expected to be explored.
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