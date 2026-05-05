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Brazil's President Set for Trump Talks in Washington
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is poised to visit Washington for a face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump later this week, a senior Brazilian official confirmed Monday.
Vice President Geraldo Alckmin disclosed to reporters in São Paulo that while the precise date is yet to be confirmed, Lula intends to make the trip to the US capital. Reflecting on the warm tone of the two leaders' previous engagement, Alckmin expressed optimism that the upcoming visit would deepen the rapport between the two heads of state, saying he believes the visit could help strengthen the "good chemistry" between Lula and Trump "for the benefit of two major countries and two major democracies in the West."
The two leaders last crossed paths on Oct. 26, 2025, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit — a meeting that officials on both sides characterized as constructive.
The anticipated visit signals a continued effort by both Brasília and Washington to maintain dialogue between two of the Western Hemisphere's largest economies amid a complex global trade and diplomatic landscape.
Vice President Geraldo Alckmin disclosed to reporters in São Paulo that while the precise date is yet to be confirmed, Lula intends to make the trip to the US capital. Reflecting on the warm tone of the two leaders' previous engagement, Alckmin expressed optimism that the upcoming visit would deepen the rapport between the two heads of state, saying he believes the visit could help strengthen the "good chemistry" between Lula and Trump "for the benefit of two major countries and two major democracies in the West."
The two leaders last crossed paths on Oct. 26, 2025, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit — a meeting that officials on both sides characterized as constructive.
The anticipated visit signals a continued effort by both Brasília and Washington to maintain dialogue between two of the Western Hemisphere's largest economies amid a complex global trade and diplomatic landscape.
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