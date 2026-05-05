403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:50 AM EST - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc: Reports the analytical results from hole CS-26-129W2, the previously disclosed high-grade silver intercept at Castle East for which core photographs were published in the Company's February 24, 2026 news release. The Company has also commenced its fully funded 5,000-metre drilling phase, continuing its ongoing 30,000-metre drill program at the recently enlarged Castle–Gowganda Property. Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc shares V are trading unchanged at $0.18.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment