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Ares Strategic Mining Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:02 AM EST - Ares Strategic Mining Inc: Provides an update concerning certain unpatented mining claims located in Juab County, Utah. The Company's Utah subsidiary, Ares Strategic Mining, Inc., has entered into a settlement agreement and release dated April 22, 2026 with Hinkinite Resources LLC in connection with overlapping claim locations covering certain portions of the same physical ground. Pursuant to the agreement, Hinkinite has agreed to abandon and convey to the Subsidiary any interest it may have in 101 unpatented mining claims located in Juab County, Utah. Ares Strategic Mining Inc shares C are trading unchanged at $0.40.
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