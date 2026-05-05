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TELUS Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:20 AM EST - TELUS Corp.: President and Chief Executive Officer Darren Entwistle and Fiona Entwistle, who was a volunteer director of the TELUS Vancouver Community Board and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation Board of Directors for a combined 12 years, have announced a landmark $1million personal donation to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation that will significantly expand the TELUS Student Bursary program. This transformative gift will officially launch the Entwistle Technology Bursary, designed to open doors for underserved youth pursuing post-secondary education in science, math and technology, and who are committed to making a positive difference in their communities. TELUS Corp. shares T.T are trading up 0.07 at $17.14.
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