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Aimia Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:23 AM EST - Aimia Inc.: Repurchased and settled for cancellation a total of 228,900 of its common shares in the month of April 2026 under the Company's normal course issuer bid program. The total represents 0.3% of Aimia's 88,790,285 common shares outstanding as at April 30, 2026. Aimia Inc. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $2.75.
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