Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Aimia Inc.

Aimia Inc.


2026-05-05 01:36:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:23 AM EST - Aimia Inc.: Repurchased and settled for cancellation a total of 228,900 of its common shares in the month of April 2026 under the Company's normal course issuer bid program. The total represents 0.3% of Aimia's 88,790,285 common shares outstanding as at April 30, 2026. Aimia Inc. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $2.75.

MENAFN05052026000212011056ID1111067829



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search