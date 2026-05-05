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Loblaw Companies Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:25 AM EST - Loblaw Companies Limited: Has partnered with Canadian technology firm Shakudo, as the Company continues to accelerate AI adoption to enhance its customer shopping experience and enhance its organizational capabilities. Shakudo's platform enables companies to manage and scale AI, machine learning, and data infrastructure within complex technological environments. Loblaw will use this platform to build and run first-party AI applications, creating a centralized and consistent environment for its Digital and Technology & Analytics teams. Loblaw Companies Limited shares T.L are trading down $0.61 at $62.11.
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