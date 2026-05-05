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Tidewater Renewables, Blackberry, Badger At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Automotive Finco Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.38. Automotive Finco announced last week that it has filed audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
BlackBerry Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.15. BlackBerry shares jumped Monday following positive press coverage in the Wall Street Journal highlighting the company's transformation from a defunct smartphone maker to a profitable software provider.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $78.82. Badger held its 2026 annual and special meeting of shareholders. Shareholders approved all management motions, including electing all proposed directors.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $51.75. Bird announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Marten Falls First Nation through the formation of Piinahzii Limited Partnership, a majority Indigenous owned partnership.
BioRem Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.33. In mid-April, BIOREM announced results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2025 including a $65.3 million order backlog.
Cardinal Energy (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.39. Cardinal confirms that its March dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2026.
Celestica Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $561.28. No news stories available today.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $39.95. Cenovus will release its first-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, May 6.
Enerflex Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $37.83. Enerflex plans to release its financial results and operating highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, May 7, prior to market open.
Enablence Technologies Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.49. Enablence announced in March the appointment of Dr. James Gyarmathy as Chief Intelligence Officer
Falcon Energy Materials PLC (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.10. No news stories available today.
Global Battery Metals Ltd. (GBML.V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 27 cents. No news stories available.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HPS-A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $294.33. Hammond will hold its Q1 2026 earnings call Wednesday May 6, at 9 a.m. EDT
Kingfisher Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.13. Last week, Kingfisher Metals announced last week new U-Pb zircon and Re-Os molybdenum geochronology results from the Hank-Mary district on its 933 km2 HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia.
Tidewater Renewables (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.38. Price targets for Tidewater Renewables have shifted to $1.50 and $4.50, prompting a fresh look at how the stock is being valued today. Bullish analysts frame these moves as a recalibration to better match the current risk profile.
BlackBerry Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.15. BlackBerry shares jumped Monday following positive press coverage in the Wall Street Journal highlighting the company's transformation from a defunct smartphone maker to a profitable software provider.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $78.82. Badger held its 2026 annual and special meeting of shareholders. Shareholders approved all management motions, including electing all proposed directors.
Bird Construction Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $51.75. Bird announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Marten Falls First Nation through the formation of Piinahzii Limited Partnership, a majority Indigenous owned partnership.
BioRem Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.33. In mid-April, BIOREM announced results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2025 including a $65.3 million order backlog.
Cardinal Energy (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.39. Cardinal confirms that its March dividend of $0.06 per common share will be paid on April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2026.
Celestica Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $561.28. No news stories available today.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $39.95. Cenovus will release its first-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, May 6.
Enerflex Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $37.83. Enerflex plans to release its financial results and operating highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, May 7, prior to market open.
Enablence Technologies Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.49. Enablence announced in March the appointment of Dr. James Gyarmathy as Chief Intelligence Officer
Falcon Energy Materials PLC (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.10. No news stories available today.
Global Battery Metals Ltd. (GBML.V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 27 cents. No news stories available.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HPS-A) Hit a new 52-Week High of $294.33. Hammond will hold its Q1 2026 earnings call Wednesday May 6, at 9 a.m. EDT
Kingfisher Metals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.13. Last week, Kingfisher Metals announced last week new U-Pb zircon and Re-Os molybdenum geochronology results from the Hank-Mary district on its 933 km2 HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia.
Tidewater Renewables (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.38. Price targets for Tidewater Renewables have shifted to $1.50 and $4.50, prompting a fresh look at how the stock is being valued today. Bullish analysts frame these moves as a recalibration to better match the current risk profile.
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