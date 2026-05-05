J & K LG Clears Road Project Inside Gulmarg Sanctuary

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired the 7th meeting of the Wildlife Board for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir at Lok Bhavan, Srinagar.

The Board deliberated on key conservation and development matters and accorded approval for the construction of the Asha–Cheema–Gurdaligali–Aphrawat–Sarson–Anita Road at the Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary, Baramulla. The proposal will now be recommended to the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) for grant of wildlife clearance.

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During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor underscored the importance of balancing developmental needs with ecological sustainability. He emphasized the need to safeguard and strengthen the unique biodiversity of Jammu & Kashmir.

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The Board was also apprised of various initiatives undertaken by the Department for the conservation and protection of wildlife resources across the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Javed Ahmed Rana; Members of the Legislative Assembly Devinder Kumar Manyal and Mian Mehar Ali; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor Mandeep K. Bhandari; Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment Department Sheetal Nanda; Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force Sarvesh Rai; PCCF & Chief Wildlife Warden Chaturbhuja Behera, along with conservationists, ecologists, environmentalists, representatives of the Army, NGOs working in the wildlife sector, and other members of the Board.

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