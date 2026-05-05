Fresh Rainfall, Snow Disrupts Life Across Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Fresh snowfall in the upper reaches, coupled with rain and gusty winds in the plains, led to a drop in temperatures across Kashmir on Monday and disrupted traffic on several key routes.

Upper reaches including Gurez Valley, Gulmarg and Sonamarg received light to moderate snowfall, resulting in a noticeable dip in temperatures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gurez–Bandipora road was closed due to snow accumulation, while the Mughal Road was shut following fresh snowfall at Peer Ki Gali, leaving around 200 vehicles stranded at various locations.

Officials said stranded passengers, including women, children and some patients, sought assistance, while the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) mobilised men and machinery to clear the road and initiate rescue operations.

Meanwhile, BRO rescued around 20 vehicles at Razdan Pass and moved them to safer locations, officials said.

Traffic authorities said the Srinagar–Sonamarg–Gumri (SSG) road has also been closed due to fresh snowfall, while only one-way traffic is being allowed on the Srinagar–Leh highway between Sonamarg and Kargil, subject to weather conditions and clearance.

They added that the Kishtwar–Sinthan–Anantnag road remains closed due to snow accumulation.

Intermittent rain lashed plains including Srinagar and other districts, while gusty winds were reported from Bandipora and adjoining areas of Sumbal and Hajin.

Read Also Video: Fresh Rainfall Disrupts Life in Kashmir J&K Braces For Erratic Weather Till May 5

Man injured in Sumbal

A man was injured after a tree fell on him along the Sumbal–Bandipora road amid strong winds. He was shifted to a hospital in Sumbal for treatment, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Meteorological Department, Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 11.0 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 2.0 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office said rainfall activity is expected to remain fairly widespread over the next 36 hours with intermittent breaks.

“Generally cloudy conditions with spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at most places on May 3 and 4, with possibility of thunder, hailstorm and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph at a few locations,” an official said.

An advisory has been issued warning of thunder, lightning and gusty winds, with people advised to avoid travel on vulnerable routes and stay away from weak structures and power lines. Farmers have also been advised to suspend agricultural operations till May 5, officials added.