Census 2027: Online Self-Entry From May 17 In J & K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)People in Jammu & Kashmir will be able to submit their household details online from May 17 to May 31 before enumerators arrive at their homes as part of the Census-2027.

Director of Census Operations and Chief Principal Census Officer, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Amit Sharma said that residents can fill in their household details online themselves during this period for Phase I of the Census.

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“The people can fill in these details themselves before the arrival of enumerators,” he said, adding that enumerators will still visit every household.

As part of Census 2027, the houselisting operations will be carried out in Jammu & Kashmir between June 1 and June 30.

The second phase of the Census-population enumeration-will be conducted in snow-bound areas of the Union Territory in September 2026 and in non-snow areas in February 2027.

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The 2027 Census assumes significance for Jammu & Kashmir for both political and quota-related reasons. It will form the basis for the next electoral delimitation and will also reveal the population of reserved categories for the first time in the Union Territory.

The development comes amid ongoing debates around reservation in Kashmir, with sections of the non-reserved population raising concerns over the extent of quotas for reserved groups.

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