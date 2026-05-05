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21 Killed, 61 Injured in China Fireworks Factory Blast
(MENAFN) A devastating explosion at a fireworks manufacturing facility in central China has killed at least 21 people and left 61 others wounded, state-run media reported Tuesday.
The blast tore through a plant operated by Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Company in Liuyang — a county-level city under Changsha, the capital of Hunan province — on Monday afternoon, triggering an immediate large-scale emergency response.
More than 480 rescue personnel were mobilized across five specialized teams, supported by advanced rescue robots, as authorities scrambled to contain casualties and locate survivors. Officials expressed concern over the proximity of the explosion site to two black powder warehouses, warning of the risk of secondary blasts. As a precautionary measure, residents in surrounding areas were evacuated and a safety buffer zone was established around the blast radius.
By early Tuesday, an initial sweep of the site had been completed, confirming the casualty figures as the injured were transferred to hospitals for medical care. A second phase of search operations remains underway.
Specialists from China's Emergency Management Ministry have been deployed to support both rescue efforts and the investigation into the explosion's cause. Authorities have detained the individual responsible for overseeing the company's operations as the probe continues.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an all-out push to locate missing persons and ensure the injured receive prompt treatment. He further directed officials to intensify safety inspections nationwide and enforce strict accountability, making clear that those found responsible must face consequences.
Premier Li Qiang echoed the directive, pressing for tighter workplace safety protocols to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies.
The blast tore through a plant operated by Huasheng Fireworks Manufacturing and Display Company in Liuyang — a county-level city under Changsha, the capital of Hunan province — on Monday afternoon, triggering an immediate large-scale emergency response.
More than 480 rescue personnel were mobilized across five specialized teams, supported by advanced rescue robots, as authorities scrambled to contain casualties and locate survivors. Officials expressed concern over the proximity of the explosion site to two black powder warehouses, warning of the risk of secondary blasts. As a precautionary measure, residents in surrounding areas were evacuated and a safety buffer zone was established around the blast radius.
By early Tuesday, an initial sweep of the site had been completed, confirming the casualty figures as the injured were transferred to hospitals for medical care. A second phase of search operations remains underway.
Specialists from China's Emergency Management Ministry have been deployed to support both rescue efforts and the investigation into the explosion's cause. Authorities have detained the individual responsible for overseeing the company's operations as the probe continues.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an all-out push to locate missing persons and ensure the injured receive prompt treatment. He further directed officials to intensify safety inspections nationwide and enforce strict accountability, making clear that those found responsible must face consequences.
Premier Li Qiang echoed the directive, pressing for tighter workplace safety protocols to prevent a recurrence of such tragedies.
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