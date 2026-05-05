Stay More, Save More: New Campaign Encourages Regular Attendance At Age Concern Hampshire Day Care Centres

MENAFN - Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire has launched a new“Stay More, Save More” campaign, designed to encourage older people to attend day care centres more regularly helping them benefit from greater social connection, improved wellbeing, and better value.

The campaign highlights a simple message: the more days members attend each week, the more they can save, while also gaining the physical, emotional and cognitive benefits that come with regular participation.

Across its day care centres, Age Concern Hampshire offers welcoming environments where members can enjoy companionship, a range of engaging activities, and freshly prepared hot meals. Flexible weekly packages make it easier for individuals and families to build a routine that suits their needs.

Supporting Health Through Routine and Connection

The campaign is underpinned by growing evidence that consistent social engagement plays a vital role in healthy ageing.

The World Health Organization reports that ongoing physical and social activity can reduce the risk of cognitive decline by up to 30–50%, particularly when participation is regular rather than occasional. Alzheimer's Society emphasises the importance of staying mentally, physically and socially active to help people live well with dementia, with benefits building over time through routine. The National Institute on Aging highlights that frequent social engagement is associated with slower cognitive decline, especially when it becomes part of a weekly pattern.

In addition, evidence shows that higher attendance leads to greater improvements in wellbeing, including increased confidence, improved mood, and a stronger sense of belonging.

Encouraging More Good Days Each Week

By encouraging members to attend more regularly, Age Concern Hampshire aims to support not just affordability, but also long-term wellbeing.

Kelly Holder, Chief Executive Officer at Age Concern Hampshire, said:

“Regular attendance at our day care centres can make a real difference to people's lives. It's about building friendships, creating routine, and feeling part of a community. With our 'Stay More, Save More' campaign, we're making it easier for people to come more often and experience those benefits, while also offering better value for families.”

Find Out More

Age Concern Hampshire is encouraging anyone interested, to get in touch and learn more about the flexible weekly packages available.

ENDS