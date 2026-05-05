Continue Arcades Accelerates UK Expansion With 42-Unit Franchise Development Pipeline

MENAFN - Pressat) Continue Arcades, the fast-growing retro gaming lounge concept, has announced significant expansion momentum across the United Kingdom, with development agreements now in place to open 42 locations over the coming years.

Founded in May 2024, Continue Arcades has quickly established itself as a distinctive player in the experiential leisure sector, combining nostalgia-driven retro gaming with a modern social environment. Following the successful launch of its franchise model in April 2025, the brand has moved rapidly from a single site in Plymouth to a growing multi-site operation.

At the start of its franchise journey, Continue Arcades operated just one flagship venue. Today, the brand has five trading locations, with strong customer demand and franchise interest driving continued growth.

This expansion has been supported by Infinity Business Growth Network, the UK's leading franchise consulting and recruitment business. Since partnering with Continue Arcades at an early stage, Infinity has played a key role in structuring and scaling the franchise opportunity, helping attract qualified investors and accelerating nationwide rollout.

In the past week alone, two additional franchisee investors have signed development agreements, further strengthening the brand's pipeline and bringing the total number of committed locations to 42 units.

The rapid uptake reflects increasing demand for experience-led leisure concepts and highlights the appeal of Continue Arcades' unique offering. By blending classic arcade gaming with a contemporary lounge setting, the brand taps into both nostalgia and the growing social entertainment market.

A spokesperson for Continue Arcades commented:

“The response to our franchise launch has exceeded expectations. Moving from one site to five trading locations in such a short period, and securing agreements for 42 units, is a testament to both the strength of the concept and the quality of partners we're bringing into the network.”

Infinity Business Growth Network added:

“Continue Arcades represents exactly the kind of scalable, experience-driven brand that resonates strongly with today's franchise investors. The speed of growth since launch demonstrates both market demand and the robustness of the franchise model.”

With multiple sites already trading and a strong pipeline of new locations in development, Continue Arcades is positioned to become a leading name in the UK's retro gaming and social entertainment space.

Further information about the franchise opportunity can be found at:

