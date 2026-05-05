WHO Leads Response To Cruise Ship Hantavirus Outbreak

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Vibhu Mishra

NEW YORK, USA – An outbreak of deadly hantavirus aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean has triggered an international public health response.

The UN World Health Organization (WHO ) is coordinating evacuations and risk assessments following the death of three people and multiple suspected infections. One patient remains in intensive care in South Africa.

To date, one case has been confirmed after verification in a laboratory, but there are five additional suspected cases among those on board.

“ This is a serious but contained event and there is no need for panic or travel restrictions at this stage,” said Mohamed Yakub Janabi, WHO regional director for Africa.

Focus on saving lives

“ Our focus is clear: to save lives, contain risks and ensure that countries are fully supported with science-based action,” he added.

The agency's Bhanu Bhatnagar told UN News that infections of the virus are uncommon and usually linked to infected rodents.

“ They can be severe in some cases, and they are not easily transmitted between people. The risk to the wider public remains low at this time, and there's no cause for concern or travel restrictions.”

Worldwide, at least 10,000 and perhaps more than 100,000 infections occur every year; most are in Asia and Europe.

In humans, symptoms usually begin between one and six weeks after exposure to an infected carrier and typically include fever, headache, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting.

International cooperation

The UN health agency is working closely with countries involved and the ship's operators to support medical care, coordinate evacuations and conduct a full health risk assessment.

Two symptomatic passengers are being medically evacuated, while passengers and crew on board are receiving monitoring and support.

Investigations into the outbreak are ongoing, including laboratory testing, epidemiological tracing and genetic sequencing of the virus.

WHO has also informed national authorities under the International Health Regulations and is preparing a public disease outbreak news update.

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