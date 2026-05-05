Regional Platform For Tax Cooperation In Latin America And The Caribbean (PTLAC) Meeting At ECLAC



Platform's Council of Finance and Economy Ministers took place at the United Nations organization's headquarters in Santiago, Chile.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

SANTIAGO, Chile – Authorities from the countries that make up the Regional Platform for Tax Cooperation in Latin America and the Caribbean (PTLAC) gathered Monday at the central headquarters of the Economic Commission fo Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) in Santiago, Chile, where they held for a third straight year a meeting of this regional initiative's Council of ministers of treasury, economy and finance.

On this occasion, the PTLAC members backed the Dominican Republic as the Platform's new pro tempore chair, taking over from Brazil, which carried out this responsibility in the 2025-2026 period.

The deputy minister of fiscal policy at the ministry of finance and economy of the Dominican Republic, Camila Hernández Villamán, expressed her gratitude for the support received in assuming the pro tempore presidency and reaffirmed the relevance of this platform as a space to facilitate and consolidate cooperation among the region's treasury, economy and finance ministries, with the aim of deepening technical knowledge and sharing practical experiences regarding the challenges of public revenue policy.

For the Dominican Republic's ministry of finance and economy,“it is a great honour to assume as pro tempore chair of PTLAC. We take on this role with a commitment to promote knowledge development and regional cooperation through this important platform, putting forward an innovative and results-oriented agenda and encouraging the accession of new members. Our goal is to move forward together towards more equitable tax systems and more sustainable public finances in the region,” deputy minister Hernández Villamán emphasised.

Meanwhile, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, executive secretary of ECLAC – the United Nations organization serving as the Platform's Technical Secretariat – highlighted the relevance that PTLAC has gained as a platform for work and technical discussion on tax matters, contributing to the development of a sustainable and inclusive fiscal policy for the region.

Since the inaugural ministerial summit held in July 2023 in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia, activities have been structured around various challenges affecting Latin American and Caribbean countries – particularly the progressivity of tax systems, the management of tax benefits and environmental taxation – as well as country participation in forums aimed at promoting reform of the international tax architecture, creating spaces for ongoing dialogue among authorities and representatives of treasury, economy and finance ministries as well as international officials and specialists and reaffirming the conviction that collaboration and cooperation on tax matters are the fundamental basis for achieving a resilient, sustainable and inclusive fiscal policy.

During this event, the undersecretary for fiscal policy, secretary for economic policy at Brazil's ministry of finance, Rodrigo Toneto, highlighted the Platform's achievements during her country's pro tempore presidency.

“The Brazilian presidency promoted a technical and proactive agenda focused on improving wealth taxation, strengthening fiscal transparency and furthering the incorporation of an intersectional perspective into fiscal analysis. Based on studies coordinated by the ministry of finance, Brazil sought to translate assessments into concrete tools, such as the development of frameworks for wealth taxation and the strengthening of state capacities, promoting more effective and results-oriented regional cooperation,” Toneto stated.

In addition, the meeting's participants presented the results of the working subgroups on progressivity in tax systems (coordinated by Brazil) and tax benefits (coordinated by ECLAC). This allowed the country representatives invited to the event to be able to express their views regarding regional priorities and the prospects for future work.

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