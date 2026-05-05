Trump Team Denies Iran Hit US Warship Entering Hormuz Strait

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Trump administration has denied reports from Iranian media on Monday that a US Navy warship was hit in the Strait of Hormuz.

After US President Donald Trump said this weekend that the US Navy would help“guide” commercial ships through the strait, in what was referred to as“Project Freedom,” an Iranian official described it as a ploy to“provoke” retaliation and pledged that any vessels attempting to navigate the waterway without authorization would be“promptly intercepted” by Iranian forces.

According to Iranian news agencies, that is just what occurred on Monday morning. The Fars News Agency, which is linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said that according to local news sources,“two missiles” had made impact in an attack on a US Navy frigate that had entered the strait without permission from the Iranian government.

It said the ship“violated security protocols for transit and navigation near Jask with the intent to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, [and] came under missile attack after ignoring warnings from the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy.” Fars added that the ship“has been prevented from continuing its course due to these strikes and has been forced to retreat and flee the area.”