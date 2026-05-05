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Pakistani Forces Thwart Suicide Car Bomb Attack
(MENAFN) Pakistani security forces intercepted a suicide vehicle bombing targeting a military outpost in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing one civilian and wounding a dozen others, a police official told media on Tuesday.
The attacker attempted to ram an explosives-laden vehicle into a military post near Azam Warsak Bazaar late Monday, said the local police official in the emergency control room on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Troops opened fire on the approaching vehicle before it could breach the post's perimeter, detonating the explosives at a safe distance, the official added. Despite the early interception, the resulting blast caused structural damage to surrounding buildings.
One civilian was killed in the explosion while around 12 others were injured and transported to a hospital in Wana, according to police.
The attack marks the latest in a sustained surge of militant violence across Pakistan's northwestern and southwestern regions. Pakistan has attributed the escalating wave of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces to the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — a claim Kabul has repeatedly denied.
The attacker attempted to ram an explosives-laden vehicle into a military post near Azam Warsak Bazaar late Monday, said the local police official in the emergency control room on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Troops opened fire on the approaching vehicle before it could breach the post's perimeter, detonating the explosives at a safe distance, the official added. Despite the early interception, the resulting blast caused structural damage to surrounding buildings.
One civilian was killed in the explosion while around 12 others were injured and transported to a hospital in Wana, according to police.
The attack marks the latest in a sustained surge of militant violence across Pakistan's northwestern and southwestern regions. Pakistan has attributed the escalating wave of attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces to the Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — a claim Kabul has repeatedly denied.
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