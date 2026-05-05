R0AR Advances Global Presence At Coindesk Consensus 2026 Pitchfest

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Emerging Web3 and AI innovator R0AR is gaining industry attention after advancing to the final selection round of CoinDesk's highly competitive Consensus 2026 PitchFest, placing just outside the top 20 startups chosen to present live on stage.

Hosted as part of CoinDesk's flagship Consensus conference, PitchFest is one of the most prominent showcases for early-stage companies operating in blockchain, digital assets, and artificial intelligence. The annual event attracts more than 20,000 attendees from over 100 countries, including leading investors, founders, and decision-makers shaping the future of decentralized technology.

R0AR's progression to the final evaluation round signals strong validation from CoinDesk's judging panel, positioning the company among a select group of high-potential startups worldwide. According to the company, the final rankings were extremely close, with R0AR narrowly missing a slot among the 20 live presenters.

“We're incredibly honored to have advanced to the final selection round for Consensus PitchFest,” said the company's founder and CEO.“Being evaluated alongside some of the most promising startups in the Web3 and AI space-and coming so close to the final stage-reinforces that we're building something meaningful. This recognition motivates us to keep pushing forward.”

The achievement highlights R0AR's growing momentum within the rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem. As the convergence of blockchain and artificial intelligence continues to accelerate, startups like R0AR are increasingly being recognized for their potential to reshape how digital systems operate, interact, and scale.

Although the company will not be presenting on stage this year, R0AR plans to maintain a strong presence at Consensus 2026. The team will actively engage with attendees, investors, and potential partners throughout the event, using the opportunity to deepen relationships and expand its footprint in the global innovation community.

“Consensus represents the global epicenter of innovation in our space,” the CEO added.“We're proud to be part of that conversation and excited about what lies ahead.”

As one of the world's largest and most influential gatherings in the digital asset and AI sectors, Consensus continues to serve as a launchpad for emerging companies. R0AR's near-finalist placement underscores its position as a noteworthy player to watch in the next wave of Web3 innovation.

About R0AR



R0AR is an emerging company operating at the intersection of Web3 and artificial intelligence, focused on building next-generation solutions that advance decentralized ecosystems. Through its platform, the company aims to drive innovation, enhance user engagement, and contribute to the broader evolution of digital infrastructure.

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