MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post A Call for Serenity in Times of Noise appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Amid the political noise that dominates social media and public conversation, it is worth pausing for a moment to look at the facts calmly. The world is facing tensions that did not begin yesterday: conflicts that have remained unresolved for nearly five decades, nuclear threats that worry the international community, and entire regions trapped between violence and uncertainty.

In this context, different leaders -each with very different styles- have attempted to contain risks that could affect not only their own countries but the entire planet. Among them, many analysts point out that the administration of Donald Trump implemented decisions that, according to his supporters, sought to balance power, contain threats, and prevent long‐standing conflicts from escalating further. This is not about idealizing anyone, but about recognizing that certain actions deserve to be examined seriously, far from noise and misinformation.

The case of Iran is a clear example. Since the late 1970s, the regime has been cited by international organizations for human rights violations, financing armed groups, and advancing nuclear programs that raise global concern. This is not a new issue, nor one tied to a single administration. It is a problem that has passed from government to government without a definitive solution.

Those who support Trump's approach argue that his administration adopted a firm stance toward this regime: economic sanctions, diplomatic pressure, strengthened strategic alliances, and unprecedented agreements in the Middle East. For his supporters, these measures were intended to prevent the region from sliding into a larger conflict.

In politics, criticizing is easy. Building is something else entirely. While some sectors focus on attacking or discrediting, others insist that the discussion should center on how to strengthen global security, how to protect democracy, and how to prevent growing threats from endangering the future of the next generations.

The underlying question is simple:

Do we want to remain trapped in constant confrontation, or do we want to move toward real solutions?

Costa Rica, a country that abolished its army more than seven decades ago, understands better than most the value of peace. That is why observing global events objectively is not an academic exercise - it is a responsibility. International stability affects the economy, security, diplomacy, and the future of all of us.

Recognizing efforts -wherever they come from- does not mean taking a political side. It means understanding that peace does not sustain itself. It requires difficult decisions, firm strategies, and the ability to look beyond immediate criticism.

In times of polarization, it is worth remembering something basic:

history is not written with insults, but with facts.

And if the world needs anything today, it is less noise and more clarity.

Less attacking and more collaborating.

Less misinformation and more responsibility.

Because in the end, what is at stake is not a political figure.

It is the future of everyone.

The post A Call for Serenity in Times of Noise appeared first on The Costa Rica News.