MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Roadworks on Rio Sucio Bridge: Alternating Traffic on Route 32 Throughout the Week appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Commuters and transport companies using Route 32, the vital artery connecting the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) with the province of Limón, should prepare for delays this week. The Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT) has confirmed that critical maintenance is underway on the bridge over the Rio Sucio.

These works are essential to ensure the structural integrity of the crossing and will require alternating traffic flow (one lane at a time) during peak working hours.

Crews will be focused on replacing structural elements and repairing the road surface. Here is what you need to know for your trip:

Location: Bridge over the Rio Sucio (Boundary between Braulio Carrillo National Park and Guápiles).

Active Hours: From 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Traffic Impact: One lane will remain open at a time, alternating directions. Significant congestion is expected in both directions.

Given the logistical importance of this highway, drivers are encouraged to consider the following alternatives to bypass the construction zone:

1. Via Turrialba (Route 10): Recommended for all vehicle types, including heavy cargo. This is the most reliable path, though it significantly increases travel time.

2. Via Varablanca (Route 126): This option is strictly for light vehicles and small trucks. Please be aware that this route is prone to heavy fog and sudden weather changes.

Safety Notice: Authorities remind drivers that in the event of heavy rainfall in the mountainous region, Route 32 may be subject to full preventive closures due to the risk of landslides, regardless of the bridge maintenance.

If you must travel through the Braulio Carrillo area this week:



Check the latest weather reports and official updates from the Traffic Police.

Ensure your vehicle has plenty of fuel and carry extra water. Exercise patience, follow all temporary road signs, and respect the safety of the road crews.

The post Roadworks on Rio Sucio Bridge: Alternating Traffic on Route 32 Throughout the Week appeared first on The Costa Rica News.