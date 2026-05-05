MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Heavy Rains to Persist This Monday Following a Weekend of Storm-Related Emergencies appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The start of May has brought a stern reminder of the rainy season's power in Costa Rica. After a weekend marked by dozens of flooding incidents and infrastructure strain, the National Meteorological Institute (IMN) has confirmed that atmospheric instability will persist throughout Monday.

Despite a series of weather bulletins issued since Friday, public discussion has turned toward risk management. Observers are noting a discrepancy between the severity of the weather and the formal response from the National Emergency Commission (CNE), which did not issue preventive alerts during the height of the downpours.

Since last Friday, the country has experienced a significant moisture surge from the Caribbean Sea, combined with weakened trade winds. This combination resulted in:

Flash Flooding: Particularly in Central Pacific sectors (Garabito and Quepos ) and the Central Valley.

Saturated Soils: Increasing the immediate risk of landslides in mountainous areas and near major highways.

Downed Trees: Caused by isolated wind gusts that accompanied Sunday's electrical storms.

A primary point of contention in recent hours is the communication gap between institutions. While the IMN maintained constant updates-issuing multiple meteorological notices warning of rainfall totals reaching 70 mm-the CNE did not immediately elevate alert levels (Green or Yellow) for several of the hardest-hit regions.

This lack of formal preventive status has caused confusion among residents in high-risk zones, who rely on these official declarations to activate community surveillance and evacuation protocols.

The Intertropical Convergence Zone is expected to remain positioned over the national territory today, fostering a humid and overcast environment.

Afternoon and Evening: Moderate to heavy rains are forecasted for the Pacific Slope and the Central Valley.

Northern Zone and Caribbean: Scattered showers are expected, primarily focused around mountain ranges.

Wind Conditions: Occasional gusts could reach up to 80 km/h in higher elevations.

Given the continued precipitation, the public is advised to:

1. Monitor Waterways: If you live near rivers or streams, keep a constant watch on water levels.

2. Driving Caution: Expect reduced visibility and a high risk of hydroplaning on major routes such as Route 32 and Route 27.

3. Report Emergencies: Use 9-1-1 to report any signs of soil cracking, shifting land, or falling debris.

The post Heavy Rains to Persist This Monday Following a Weekend of Storm-Related Emergencies appeared first on The Costa Rica News.