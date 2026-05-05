Quote Of The Day By PM Modi: 'Na Mai Aaya Hun, Na Mujhe Kisi Ne Bheja Hai, Maa Ganga Ne...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) May 5, 2026, marks a significant day for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party has not only emerged as the single-largest party in West Bengal, but is also poised to win over 200 of the 293 assembly constituencies in the state.

On the occasion, PM Modi welcomed "bhay-mukt" Bengal and said the five states - Assam, Keralam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which went to polls in 2026 -“showed why India is the mother of democracy.”

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He also recalled his remark from 2013, when he was first nominated for the prime minister's post on a BJP ticket:

"Na mai aaya hun, na mujhe kisi ne bheja hai, Maa Ganga ne mujhe bulaya hai." - PM Modi

PM Modi's remarks could be roughly translated as:“I have not come on my own, nor has anyone sent me - Mother Ganga has called me.”

Addressing the gathering at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday evening, PM Modi said, "When the BJP gave me the opportunity to be the contender for the PM post in 2013, and when I went to Kashi to file nomination, reporters had surrounded me. At that moment, a voice from my heart echoed, and I told them: Na mai aaya hun, na mujhe kisi ne bheja hai, Maa Ganga ne mujhe bulaya hai."

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The BJP's victory in Bengal is a historic one, as the state was once dominated by the Left before Mamata Banerjee's TMC took over a decade ago. Mamata Banerjee had first come to power as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on May 20, 2011, after ending a long rule by the Left government.

In the 2026 West Bengal Elections, history was scripted again when the Election Commission's data for the West Bengal Elections showed the BJP winning a whopping 206 seats, comfortably crossing the 148 majority mark.

The TMC, meanwhile, won 44 of the 81 seats it was leading as of 8 pm on Monday.

Counting of votes was taken up on Monday, May 4, for assembly polls in Assam, West Bengal, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. BJP has also improved its performance in Keralam.

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Counting began at 8 am today across 823 constituencies in key regions, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process began with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal.