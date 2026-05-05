Jeff Bezos' $500M Superyacht Koru - And Why He Reportedly Wants To Get Rid Of It

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is reportedly considering selling his massive $500 million superyacht Koru, since the luxury vessel has become too large to comfortably maintain.

According to a report by Page Six, Bezos has quietly begun exploring potential buyers for the 417-foot sailing yacht, which is regarded as one of the world's largest sailing yachts ever built.

A source quoted by the publication said the vessel had become“too huge to manage” for the billionaire entrepreneur. The report also noted that the yacht's growing public visibility has made it difficult for Bezos to maintain privacy while traveling.

Luxury yacht comes with support vessel Abeona

Koru is accompanied by a $75 million support vessel named Abeona, though it remains unclear whether the secondary ship is included in any potential sale discussions.

Reports estimate that operating both vessels together costs roughly $30 million annually. The support ship reportedly includes a helipad and storage facilities that assist the main yacht during long-distance voyages.

The yacht itself is equipped with several ultra-luxury features, including a glass-bottom swimming pool, three jacuzzis, multiple decks and space for up to 18 guests. It also requires a crew of 36 people to operate.

The vessel is reportedly fitted with water cannons intended to deter pirates.

Built by Dutch yacht maker Oceanco

The yacht, previously known as“Project 271,” was built by Netherlands-based custom yacht manufacturer Oceanco.

Bezos was first linked to the project in 2021, and the yacht made its first public sea trial appearance in the North Sea in early 2023 before officially entering service later that year.

At 417 feet long, Koru features three towering masts, multiple outdoor seating areas and expansive luxury decks. The yacht is widely considered one of the largest sailing yachts ever constructed.

Mermaid sculpture becomes iconic symbol

One of Koru's most recognizable features is a wooden mermaid sculpture attached to the vessel's prow.

The figure sparked widespread speculation after images surfaced online, with many believing it resembled Bezos' wife Lauren Sánchez. Sánchez later clarified that the sculpture actually represents Freyja, the Norse goddess associated with love, fertility, war and gold.

The statue includes gold detailing and a necklace bearing the Koru symbol.

Proposal, celebrity guests and global voyages

Since launching in 2023, Koru has become closely associated with Bezos and Sánchez's lavish lifestyle and global travels.

The couple were first photographed aboard the yacht near Mallorca in May 2023. Later that same month, Bezos proposed to Sánchez while the pair were vacationing in the south of France aboard the yacht.

Following their engagement, the couple traveled extensively across Europe, visiting destinations including Ibiza, Cannes, Portofino and Capri.

The yacht has also hosted several celebrity guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry and Usher.

Koru also featured prominently during Bezos and Sánchez's wedding celebrations in Venice in 2025.