From 20 Years Old Mango To Blouse Adorned With Nita Ambani's Jewellery, Isha Ambani Decodes Met Gala 2026 Saree Look

MENAFN - Live Mint) Isha Ambani is among the Indian celebrities to grace the Met Gala 2026. At the fashion's biggest night, she turned in a custom-made Gaurav Gupta sari woven with pure gold threads and over 200 diamonds. Talking about her look, she recently shared why it holds sentimental value.

Everything about Isha Ambani's Met Gala 2026 look

Non-Executive Director at Reliance 's saree draws references from ancient India. The border of her saree featured hand-painted pichwai-inspired motifs with hand embroidery techniques like zardozi, aari work and relief embroidery. According to Vogue, the earthy-toned saree was hand-made by more than 50 artisans who completed it within more than 1,200 hours.

The saree came with a cape from the same couture.“It's supposed to be a sculptural element of the saree,” Isha Ambani explained to Vogue at the event.

Isha Ambani wears more than 200 diamonds from Nita Ambani

The highlight of her look was the diamond-embellished bodice. It featured diamonds with metallic zardozi handwork. Said to be envisioned by Nita Ambani and created by Kantilal Chhotalal, it featured more than 200 old mine-cut diamonds. All of these stones were taken from Nita Ambani 's private collection and hand-sewn across the blouse.

She paired her look with two over 250-carat graduated diamond necklaces. She also opted for haathphools and diamond waist belts to complete her look.

Talking about the inspiration behind the look, Ambani explained,“It's a handwoven saree, and the blouse is full of my mother's jewellery. It has different sentimental pieces. It has pieces like gifts when my kids were born.”

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Isha Ambani also came accessorised with a mango. Isha Ambani revealed that it wasn't a real mango but a sculpture.“It's like 20 years old. It's not recent,” she said.

“Saree is the ultimate symbol of an art form. That's why I picked it,” also said Isha Ambani.

Ambani was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

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Her look has been praised by many on the internet.

Reacting to Isha Ambani's saree, a user wrote on X,“Love the jewelry, especially the cut of the diamonds.”

“Oh this ate and the manago haha,” added another.

Someone else wrote,“Isha Ambani at the Met Gala representing India on a global stage... what a look.”

One more said,“This opulent embroidered sari with the dramatic sheer gold drape, heavy emerald jewels, and intricate detailing is pure regal splendor. Cultural couture at its most breathtaking.”

"In response to the theme Fashion is Art, the look is conceived as a study of the dressed body, where art is not applied, but lived. At its core, a jewellery-integrated blouse set with heirloom stones from Nita Ambani's private collection, bringing fine jewellery directly into couture. Over 1800 carats of diamonds, alongside emeralds, polki and kundan, are embedded into the garment, transforming it into a living surface of inheritance and form.

“The blouse is paired with a handwoven gold tissue saree, one of the oldest living garments in the world. Its border is hand painted by National Award–winning @swadesh_online artisans and embroidered at the atelier, drawing from the Ajanta frescoes, among the earliest recorded depictions of the saree in Indian art. The drape carries forward a history that spans centuries, where the body and cloth exist in quiet continuity,” added Gupta.

Watch behind-the-scene:

“Crafted over 1200 hours by over 50 artisans, Isha's ensemble brings together textile, jewellery, and form into a single, continuous expression.”