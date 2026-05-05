LPG Cylinder Price Today: Check New Cooking Gas Rates In New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru On 5 May

MENAFN - Live Mint) The US-Iran war, now in its third month, continues to put upward pressure on oil prices as it disrupts the supply of one-fifth of global oil exports through the strategic waterway - the Strait of Hormuz.

Due to fuel supply disruptions caused by the evolving situation in West Asia, the LPG commercial gas prices in India underwent a third revision since the conflict began on 28 April.

Prices of commercial LPG - the one used in hotels and restaurants - were hiked by ₹993 to a record high of ₹3,071.50 per 19-kg cylinder. The rates for 5-kg FTL or market-priced LPG cylinders were hiked from ₹549 to ₹810.50 per bottle.

The 5-kg FTL cylinder now costs just a shade lower than the ₹913 rate for a 14.2-kg cylinder used in household kitchens (called domestic LPG).

Domestic LPG prices were hiked by ₹60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7.

US naval ops to safeguard India's LPG supply

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the ongoing US-led naval operations a "humanitarian effort" aimed at safeguarding critical global supply chains, including LPG, vital for daily cooking in India.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Bessent said the disruption in Hormuz threatens not just oil flows but essential goods for vulnerable populations worldwide.

“This is a humanitarian effort... it's not only energy that's in there, it's fertiliser, it's food transport, it's LPG for the more than the billion-plus people in India use to cook,” he said.

'No plan of financial support for fuel retailers': Govt

The price hike was not enough to cover all the increased cost, and oil companies are booking under-recoveries or losses. The government has, in the past, covered for the under-recoveries on LPG through budgetary subsidy support.

"There is no proposal before the government to support oil marketing companies (for their losses)," said Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Only rates of bulk or industrial diesel, as well as commercial LPG - the one used by hotels and restaurants - have been increased.

The bulk diesel and commercial LPG make up for only 10 per cent of the fuel, she said. "Every effort has been made to protect the consumers (by not raising retail prices). Consumer interest has been kept in mind when deciding on the revision," she said.