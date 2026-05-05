Mohiniyattam Fame Actor Santhosh Nair Passes Away At 65 Following Car Accident, Wife Sustains Injury: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mollywood actor Santhosh Nair passed away at the age of 65. He met a road accident recently following which he was undergoing treatment at a hospital. In the mishap, his wife, Shubhashree, was also injured, Manorama Online reported.

His car rammed into a lorry at around 6.30 am today. The tragic car accident took place in Enathu village located in Kerala's Pathanamthitta municipality. Mohiniyattam fame actor suffered a heart attack while undergoing treatment and later succumbed to his injuries.

More about Santhosh Nair's early life

Born in November 1960, in Thiruvananthapuram to CN Kesavan Nair, who retired as a headmaster and P Rajalakshmiamma Santhosh, who retired as a teacher, Santhosh Nair was their only son among three children. He was brought up in Pettah by his maternal grandparents, advocate KS Chellappan Pillai and B Parukuttyamma, ever since his parents left for Ethiopia on deputation. Both his sisters turned out to be gynaecologists while he chose acting career.

Santhosh Nair's career at a glance

Santhosh Nair stepped into the cinema industry in 1982 with the film 'Ithu Njangalude Katha'. A popular actor of in Malayalam film industry, Santhosh Nair acted in more than 100 films as villain, hero, second hero and as comedian. He did his schooling from St Joseph's Higher Secondary School. He obtained graduated degree in mathematics from Mahatma Gandhi College, Thiruvananthapuram. He also secured a post graduate degree in the same subject from the same higher education institution.

Santhosh Nair's last film

His last movie Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam which hit the silver screen on 10 April is still running in theatres. It is a Malayalam-language dark comedy thriller film through which Santhosh Nair made a comeback. Directed by Krishnadas Murali and co-written by Murali and Vishnu R Pradeep is a sequel to Bharathanatyam (2024). Produced by Thomas Thiruvalla Films and Saiju Kurup Entertainments, it features 155 minutes (2 hours 25 minutes) runtime.

The plot oh this film revolves around the death of Bharathan Nair. Continuing from the point the first film left, the story delves into the life of Sasidharan Nair who travels to Sreekandapuram with his family to secure the future of Rukmini and her son. The narrative gradually shifts towards darker humour and crime-thriller territory as they attempt to settle Bharathan Nair's second family into a new home.

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam boxoffice collection

Made on a budget of ₹5 to 6 crore, this movie did a business od ₹ ₹24.57 crore net at the Indian box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. At the worldwide box office, it collected a cumulative sum of ₹38.94 crore gross.

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam cast

A familiar face to the Malayalam audience, Santhosh Nair made his last appearance in this movie alongside other fellow cast members, including Saiju Kurup, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jagadish, Vinay Forrt, Baby Jean, Kalaranjini and Sreeja Ravi.

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT releases

Streaming giant Netflix has officially secured the digital rights for this dark comedy sequel. Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam OTT releases will be available for streaming from 8 May onwards.