Who Is Sudha Reddy? Indian Billionaire Turns Head In Kalamkari-Inspired Ensemble At Met Gala 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hyderabad-based Billionaire, Sudha Reddy, made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2026 as she paid a tribute to her roots with her Kalamkari-inspired ensemble. She stunned in a custom Manish Malhotra ensemble styled in collaboration with Jennifer Lopez's stylist, Mariel Haenn.

Sudha Reddy at Met Gala 2026

Reddy, who is also a philanthropist, wore the ensemble, titled 'The Tree of Life', serving as a bridge between heritage, craftsmanship, and contemporary couture.

She also wore statement jewellery, reportedly a $15 million necklace that features a 550-carat deep blue-violet tanzanite and large rose-cut diamonds. She also wore diamond rings to further elevate the look.

Meet Sudha Reddy

So, who is Sudha Reddy?

Sudha Reddy is an Indian businesswoman, philanthropist and the wife of PV Krishna Reddy.

She is serving as the Director of the Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Group and Chairperson of the Sudha Reddy Foundation.

Through her foundation, she has supported a wide range of causes.

She is also a member of UNICEF's International Council

On the global stage, Reddy is seen as a cultural ambassador for Hyderabad and India, representing the country at the world's most prominent platforms, including Cannes, Global Gift Gala, Paris Olympics, and United Nations General Assembly.

She is seen attending global events like the Met Gala, Paris Olympics, Global Gift Gala and Paris Haute Couture Week. Previously, she has hosted exclusive events for luxury brands such as Schiaparelli and Tiffany & Co. in Hyderabad.

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Talking about her look from the gala, Sudha Reddy wrote on Instagram,“Hyderabad is not just my origin; it is a language, a rhythm, a way of being. Through this look, I aspired to translate that sensibility into a form that could exist effortlessly on a global stage while remaining deeply rooted in the South Indian imagination.”

She further explained her ensemble in line with the night's theme –“Fashion is Art,”:“The Tree of Life, envisioned by Manish Malhotra in collaboration with Mariel Haenn, becomes the central metaphor an unfolding of time, memory and continuity. Drawing from the storytelling traditions of Kalamkari, it is reinterpreted here as something sculptural and alive, where every thread holds a fragment of history.”

Through the outfit, the“3,000-year-old textile tradition is recontextualized through form, texture, and movement: sculpted velvet, antique gold zari, and intricate zardozi come together to create something both archival and immediate,” read the official press release.

“What moves me most is the human touch behind it all. Thousands of hours, countless hands, generations of knowledge woven, embroidered and shaped into a single moment. For me, this is what costume art can be: not just adornment, but a living archive. A way of carrying heritage forward not as something fixed, but as something that continues to grow, transform, and speak,” Reddy concluded.

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Besides her, Isha Ambani, Ananya Birla, Natasha Poonawalla and Mona Patel also attended the NYC event. From Bollywood, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar made a splash at the red carpet in their striking and thought-provoking ensembles.