Devotees Throng Lucknow's Hanuman Temple MP Links It To Bengal Relief

Devotees Throng Lucknow's Hanuman Temple

Devotees in large numbers offered prayers at the Hanuman Setu Mandir in Lucknow on the first Tuesday of Jyeshtha month.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma, while sharing his visiting experience, said that Lord Hanuman removes all suffering. "Lord Hanuman removes all suffering. Yesterday, the people of Bengal were relieved of their suffering. May all of India experience happiness, peace, and prosperity, and may we all live together in harmony," Sharma told ANI.

One of the visitors, Shailesh Kumar, speaking to ANI, said, "There is a good arrangement. I am happy to see that kind of arrangement. I found peace here. I come here every year."

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

Earlier in Ayodhya, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for darshan of Ram Lalla on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, marking heightened religious fervour across major pilgrimage sites.

Akshaya Tritiya, considered one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar, is believed to bring prosperity, success and good fortune. The festival is observed on April 19 this year and is widely regarded as an auspicious time for initiating new ventures, investments and the purchase of gold and property.

The festival is marked by prayer, alms-giving and spiritual practices. The word 'Akshaya' means "never diminishing," and traditional belief holds that actions performed on this day yield everlasting results.

Devotees engage in prayers, charity, and other spiritual activities, with the day symbolising eternal prosperity and growth. The occasion is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh.

According to the Gregorian calendar, this day typically falls in April or May. It is on this day that both the sun and the moon are said to be at their planetary best alignment.

According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya also marks the start of the Kalyug and the end of the Dwapar Yug.

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