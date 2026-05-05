Chirag Paswan Hails BJP's WB, Assam Win, Credits PM Modi's Leadership

Chirag Paswan Hails BJP's Poll Performance, Credits PM Modi

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday praised the BJP-NDA's remarkable performance in the assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, highlighting the party's historic victory in West Bengal and Assam. Paswan asserted that the results reflect the public's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Speaking to the reporters in Khagaria, Paswan said, "...BJP has breached the fortress of West Bengal and will be forming a government. The public has given a befitting reply to the opposition parties that practice the politics of appeasement."

"The results in Assam, Puducherry, and West Bengal have proven that the public believes in the leadership of PM Modi, and he will become the Prime Minister again in 2029," he further added.

BJP Secures Historic Wins in West Bengal, Assam

BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has secured 207 seats out of 294 seats in West Bengal, and the TMC won 80 seats.

In Assam, BJP secured 82 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 64 by 18 seats, with its regional allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF), each winning 10 seats. While the Congress, despite its alliance with five other parties, could only manage 19 seats.

Other Key State Election Results

Tamil Nadu: Actor Vijay's TVK Makes Strong Debut

Actor-turned-politician Vijay created a flutter in Tamil Nadu, as his party TVK won 108 seats in the assembly polls and pushed the two Dravadian parties to distant positions in terms of seats.

Kerala and Puducherry Verdict

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) scored a massive victory in Keralam and the NR Congress (AINRC)-led alliance comfortably retained Puducherry.

In Kerala, Congress won 63 seats on its own in the 140-member assembly. The CPI-M won 26 seats and CPI eight.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)